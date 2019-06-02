Fourteen injured after Japan driverless train goes wrong way

Fourteen passengers were injured after an five-car train in suburban went in the wrong direction and crashed into a buffer stop, said Sunday.

reported that some injuries -- the first resulting from an accident involving an automated train in 30 years -- appeared to be serious but non-life-threatening.

The train hit the at after travelling the wrong way for about 20 metres (65 feet), Akihiko Mikami, of the train operator, said in a midnight press conference.

The station is a terminal of the self-driving Kanazawa Seaside Line in the port city of

Mikami added that the operator has shut down the line and it was uncertain when services would be resumed.

Compared to self-driving cars that have recently taken the road in several countries on a test basis, automated trains have a relatively long history in

Among accidents that have made headlines are a collision involving an autonomous vehicle that killed a pedestrian and a fatal crash that involved Tesla's "Autopilot" feature, both of which occurred last year in the

