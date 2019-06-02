Famous folk dancer Queen Harish, three other artists died in SUV-truck collision near Jodhpur

World and three other folk artists were killed and five others injured in a road accident near in on Sunday morning.

The mishap occurred near Kaparda village on a highway in when the victims were on their way towards Ajmer from in a SUV (Special Utility Vehicle).

"Their vehicle rammed into a stationary truck which left Harish, Ravindra, and dead. Five others were injured in the mishap," Sitaram Khoja, SHO of station said.

Their family members have arrived. Primary investigation reveals that along with his team of folk artists was travelling in connection with an event, the SHO added.

has condoled the deaths of the artists.

"The death of four persons including the famous in a road accident in is very sad. Dedicated to the folk art and culture of Rajasthan, Harish gave a new identity to with his different dance style. His death is a big loss to the field of folk art," Gehlot said.

A native of Jaisalmer, Harish Kumar was popularly known as Harish and his shows comprising of various folk dance forms like Ghoomar, Kalbelia, Chang, Bhawai, Chari among others were very popular.

He had gained worldwide recognition for his folk dance skills.

