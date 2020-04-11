JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

UK has not reached COVID-19 peak so lockdown will stay: Health minister
Business Standard

France reports fall in daily coronavirus deaths, toll tops 13,800

Top French health official Jerome Salomon said 353 more people had died in hospitals and 290 in nursing homes to bring the total death toll to 13,832.

AFP | PTI  |  Paris 

coronavirus
The day earlier, 554 had died in hospitals and 433 in nursing homes.

France on Saturday reported a lower daily toll for deaths from COVID-19, declaring a "plateau" had been reached in the country's coronavirus epidemic, albeit at a very high level.

Top French health official Jerome Salomon said 353 more people had died in hospitals and 290 in nursing homes to bring the total death toll to 13,832.

The day earlier, 554 had died in hospitals and 433 in nursing homes.

"A very high plateau for the epidemic appears to have been reached but the epidemic remains very active," he told reporters.
First Published: Sat, April 11 2020. 23:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU