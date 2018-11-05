France's New Caledonia rejects independence in tighter-than-expected vote

Islanders on the French Pacific territory of have rejected independence in a referendum that revealed weaker-than-expected support for in the resource-rich and strategic

On the final count, 56.4 per cent of people rejected the proposition that - some 18,000 kilometres (11,000 miles) from the French mainland - become independent. Turnout was high at 80.63 per cent on Sunday.

expressed his "immense pride that we have taken this historic step together" in an address to the nation, adding it was "a sign of confidence in the French republic, in its future and its values." The island is home to a quarter of the world's known supplies of nickel - a vital - and is a foothold for in the Pacific where is gaining influence.

But the winning margin in New Caledonia, sometimes referred to in as "the pebble", might cause some concern in Paris, as well as in which has been alarmed by Beijing's designs in the Pacific and its investment in island nations.

Polls beforehand had forecast an emphatic 63-75 percent of New Caledonians would vote "no" when asked if the archipelago should "attain full sovereignty and become independent".

Under a 1998 deal called the Noumea Accord to devolve powers to the territory, two further votes on independence can be held by 2022 - a right independence leaders look set to invoke.

"We're a short step away from victory and there are still two votes to come," Alosio Sako, of the separatist movement FLNKS, said after the results were announced.

French arrived on the island Monday where he will meet political forces on both sides of the independence vote to discuss the future of the territory.

As well as being home to French troops and being a source of nickel, the territory gives a large, exclusive economic zone in the Pacific and rich fishing resources.

Macron visited island in May but largely stayed clear of the campaign. However, he has raised concerns over increasing Chinese influence in the Pacific, where has invested heavily in Vanuatu, a territory which broke from France and Britain in 1980.

Accusing the US of "turning its back on the region in recent months", Macron said was "building its hegemony step by step" - suggesting an independent could be Beijing's next target.

During visits to and since taking power last year, Macron has talked up France's Pacific presence to propose an axis of democratic Asian maritime powers that would include and

There were fears that the referendum in New Caledonia could inflame tensions between indigenous Kanak people, who tend to favour independence, and the white population which has settled since France annexed the islands in 1853.

Several cars were burned and a couple of incidents of stone-throwing were reported late Sunday, local authorities said, but the vote was otherwise peaceful. Tensions in New Caledonia boiled over into ethnic strife in the 1980s which claimed more than 70 lives.

That led to the 1998 Noumea Accord which paved the way for a steady devolution of powers, as well as Sunday's referendum and possibly two others before 2022.

In recent years, France has faced protests and calls for independence in several of its overseas territories, which are a legacy of the country's colonial history and are sometimes dubbed "the confetti of the French empire".

in and the archipelago of have been rocked by major protests over living standards and perceived neglect. Closer to home, the government also faces renewed calls for independence from nationalists on the island of Corsica, which have been rebuffed by Macron.

Separatists had urged Kanak voters to choose self-determination for Kanaky, their name for New Caledonia, and throw off the shackles of the "colonial" authorities in

The Kanak community is economically disadvantaged compared with the white population and plagued by high school dropout rates, and poor housing conditions.

But indigenous people make up less than 50 per cent of the electorate and some Kanaks back staying part of France, not least due to the 1.3 billion euros (USD 1.5 billion) the French state hands to the islands every year.

Going it alone, "I'm not sure we have all the assets we'd need to succeed," said Marc Gnipate, a 62-year-old pensioner.

