Free travel for women 'desperate bid to buy votes': Manoj Tiwari

The BJP's Monday alleged that the government's proposal to make metro and free for women is a "desperate bid to buy votes".

The said Kejriwal is making such announcements because he's fast losing ground in

"It seems he's lost his mind... 'ghoshna mantri' (announcement minister) has made another announcement to make people laugh... he made 70 promises and all are lies," he told reporters.

"After the tight slap of defeat, he started the process for implementing 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections. He's making such announcements to hold onto his ground in It's a desperate bid to buy votes," said.

The BJP leader, however, made it clear that he's not against giving free rides to women in buses and the Delhi Metro.

"We are not against the idea. There is no problem in giving free rides to women, but where are the buses? The is befooling people," he alleged.

The BJP's Delhi unit has plans for free rides to all in government buses, but we will not make any tall promises, said.

Attacking the over insufficient number of buses in the city, he said, "Around one crore women in the city will need 20,000 buses, but we have just 3,500-3,800. Where will they sit?"



The government had also promised to deploy marshals and install panic buttons in DTC buses, but failed to deliver on its promise, he said.

Tiwari claimed Kejriwal will make many more such announcements to "ensnare the gullible people."



"He has lost his mental balance. People should be cautious of him".

People need to support the BJP against "nakampanthi (failure) and divide and rule" policy of the Kejriwal government, he added.

"Can he do in three months what he failed to do in 52 months? In five years, Modi has become synonymous with faith and confidence, while Kejriwal has become a curse," Tiwari alleged.

Free for everyone can be ensured but it needs planning, he said, adding first electric buses need to be brought in to curb pollution.

The AAP's vote share in the capital dipped alarmingly in the Lok Sabha polls, from 33 per cent in 2014 to 18.1 per cent this time.

