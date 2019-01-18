Canada's top has praised Zhengfei for trusting the Canadian legal system as his daughter fights to the

Meng Wanzhou, also a executive, was arrested in last month on a US warrant over sanctions-linked fraud charges -- a move Chinese to branded "backstabbing" earlier in the day.

"I think those were very gracious comments he made," Canadian said on Thursday. "I think it's very natural that he would be concerned about his daughter."



"And I was glad to hear directly from him that he feels his daughter has been treated fairly by the Canadian judicial system and with kindness, and certainly the objective of the is that our judicial system should treat everyone impartially, fairly and indeed with kindness."



In a rare meeting with reporters this week, had said: "I trust that the of and the are open, just, and fair, and will reach a just conclusion." He also thanked Meng's cellmates "for treating her kindly" before she was granted bail, days after her arrest.

and remain locked in an escalating row.

In a move widely seen as a counterstroke, Chinese authorities arrested former and last month, accusing them of endangering national security.

insisted they had been "arbitrarily" detained and that interrogations of Kovrig breached the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations -- allegations flatly rejected.

Former Canadian went further, accusing in an email to The Canadian Press of "hostage diplomacy."



On Thursday, warned of "repercussions" if joins intelligence-sharing allies in barring from its - and urged to back off recruiting international support in the feud.

Australia, Britain, France, Germany, the and the have all backed Canada's demand for its citizens' release. Trudeau has also raised their plight in recent calls to the leaders of Argentina, Finland, Japan, and

Next week, Freeland will lead a Canadian delegation to the in Davos, where they will press Canada's case to world leaders and executives. Lu also warned against this.

Freeland has called Beijing's recent behavior "a threat to all countries."



Meanwhile Canadian to John McCallum, back home to brief lawmakers, said Thursday: "I think we have to engage the senior Chinese leaders and persuade them that what they are doing... it's not good for the image of corporate in the world.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)