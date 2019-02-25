French forces strike jihadists in central Mali

French warplanes struck a group of jihadists in central over the weekend, killing or wounding 15 of them, the defence ministry in said Monday.

The raid -- the second in 48 hours -- took place north of Mopti on Saturday evening, as French and were visiting

Two jets, aided by a Reaper drone, took off from in neighbouring to carry out the strike, which targeted forces from the rebel group in the Dialoube region.

The defence ministry did not specify how many jihadists were killed and how many wounded, saying only they were "put out of action".

has around 2,700 troops stationed in as part of its Barkhane anti-insurgency campaign in the region, which comprises a total of some 4,500 soldiers.

In addition to French troops, around 15,000 peacekeepers have been deployed in the country as part of the United Nations' stabilisation mission, known as MINUSMA.

But the Malian authorities have struggled to improve security since intervened in 2013 to drive back Islamic insurgents in the north, and large swathes of the country remain out of the government's control.

In January, UN said more than half of the attacks by armed groups targeted Malian security forces in the central Mopti region, and around Timbuktu and Gao in the north.

The strike Saturday came a day after announced that it had killed a top and 10 of his men in Mali.

Djamel Okacha, an Algerian with in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), was killed Thursday after French commandos, helicopters and a drone hit a column of vehicles he was travelling in north of Timbuktu, French officials said.

Okacha, a jihadist veteran known also as Yahya Abou El Hamame, was "the mastermind and of several attacks," the defence ministry said.

US officials had accused him of kidnapping a number of Westerners in North and

Philippe and Parly were in Mali at the weekend to beef up support for the country in its fight against jihadism and officialise around 85 million euros ($97 million) of development aid.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)