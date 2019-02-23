Top Al-Qaeda commander killed in Sahel: France

French armed forces have killed a top in an air and ground ambush in Mali, the government said on Friday, ending a years-long hunt for a man accused of masterminding the kidnapping of Westerners in the region.

Djamel Okacha, an Algerian in in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), was killed on Thursday after French commandos, helicopters and a drone hit a column of vehicles he was travelling in north of Timbuktu, French officials said.

Okacha, a jihadist veteran known also as Yahya Abou El Hamame, was "the mastermind and of several attacks," the defence ministry said.

US officials had accused him of kidnapping a number of Westerners in North and West

French arrived late Friday in the capital, Bamako, along with Florence Parly, on a visit to show "support" for Mali, where some 4,500 French troops have been deployed since 2014 to retake the north of the country after it fell to jihadist fighters.

Earlier Parly had described the killing of the as a "spectacular action", saying it followed a manhunt which lasted several years.

His death "deals a very hard blow to terrorist groups in the Sahel," she said. "When commandos approached, (jihadist) pickups opened fire, prompting the helicopters to return fire," a for the French military command said.

A total of 11 "terrorists", including El Hamame, were killed, he said.

is suspected of involvement in the 2009 assassination of a US citizen, Christopher Leggett, in Mauritania, along with an attack the same year against the

reportedly served as AQIM's "governor" in Timbuktu when the city was held by Islamist militants from April 2012 to January 2013.

The was believed to be second in command of the Group to Support Islam and Muslims (GSIM), also known as Nusrat al-Islam, led by Ghali.

The group was formed by the merger of Ansar Dine, the Macina Liberation Front, and El Hamame's branch of AQIM.

El Hamame, aged about 40, took charge of Al-Qaeda's operations in and northern in 2013 when he replaced Abdelhamid Abou Zeid, who was himself killed in fighting French-led forces in northern

rose in the ranks of the group despite not having gone to as other key militants such as Mokhtar Belmokhtar, the one-eyed Islamist leader who masterminded an assault on an Algerian that left 37 foreign hostages dead in January 2013.

Born in the north Algerian town of Reghaia, El Hamame spent 18 months in prison in in the 1990s when the country was mired in Islamist violence.

In addition to French troops in Mali, around 15,000 peacekeepers have been deployed in the country as part of the stabilisation mission known as MINUSMA.

This followed the signing of a peace accord in 2015 between the and armed groups.

The US-based Carter Center, an to the implementation of the accord, released its third report on Friday noting "the sustained cessation of hostilities between the signatories" but stressed that "the core commitments of the agreement remain unfulfilled."



The actions needed include "creating the new, decentralized political system, including devolving significant powers to the regions and putting in place the reconstituted armed forces through the equitable integration of the ex-combatants," said the report from the center founded by former US jihadist groups have continued operating in and neighbouring countries.

Supported by France, Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, and have formed the so-called G5 group to fight the jihadists.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)