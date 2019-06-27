French Healthcare Companies to Visit Delhi and Mumbai With Their Technologies and Solutions for Hospitals in India

/ -- Business France, the in is welcoming a French delegation of 6 French to from 1st to 4th July. The delegation will be meeting representatives from Indian hospitals. These B2B meetings will be organized in from 1st to 2nd July and in from 3rd to 4th July.

is expected to rank among the top three global health markets in terms of forecasting growth by 2020. Thanks to increased purchasing power, growing awareness of well-being and better access to health insurance, India's health sector is expected to reach 320 billion by 2022. The Indian sector is expected to grow by 16-17% annually.

This delegation that will consist of six French will be in India to understand the trends of the health sector and its working and will give them a chance to meet their prospective commercial partners. In addition, the will also attend an informative session on the Indian health sector (provided by professionals) at the premises of the French Embassy in New on Monday, 1st July 2019. Following this, the companies will then attend personalized B2B meetings. The delegation will also be visiting the biggest hospitals in the city like Apollo Hospital, Indraprastha. This will be followed by a two-day visit to for their B2B meetings.

Government initiatives such as national health coverage for the poorest, called as the 'Ayushman Bharat' and the dynamism of the private sector make India a country of opportunity, in which it becomes crucial to deliver health care.

With the last visit of the French President, to India, it is clear that is focusing on technology in and wants to further develop strong partnerships with India. "India is becoming the most preferred destination. The country is renowned for its skilled doctors and world-class hospitals. is known for its innovative, high-quality biomedical research and its excellence in treatment and patient care. This meet in July will be a good platform for Indian and French to interact and share their knowledge," says Brinder Rault, of Healthcare and Lifestyle sector for India at

In the years to come, looks forward to organizing such initiatives at a greater scale and strengthen the Indo-French relationships.

Meet the Delegation



Delegation of the 6 participating companies:



-France Reval: Founded 30 years ago, the company specializes in France Reval produces hydroelectric rehabilitation pools, assisted baths and showers, and for hospitals and nursing homes around the world. Their products balance efficiency and ergonomics with comfort and safety and use advanced technologies to produce innovative equipment, designed entirely around the people who use it. https://reval-group.com/-Laboratoires Gilbert: Founded in 1904 in Paris, is a in the market of single-dose The family company has more than 1,000 employees, a turnover of 177 million euros, 6 and 9 subsidiaries and offices. Its products are distributed in more than 86 countries. In India, has a joint venture named Gilbert Jain Laboratory. As part of the Rencontres Acheteurs with the Leaders of the Sector, Laboratoire Gilbert presents its latest innovation 'HEMO2LIFE' to preserve organs to transplant. https://www.labogilbert.com/-Ola Mdical: The company was founded in 2008. It designs and markets innovative for and CT images. These automated multi-vendor, organ-dedicated significantly improve the diagnostic and monitoring process. https://www.olea-medical.com/en/-Steam France: is a medical company offering a full range of cleaners, accessories and consumables. has developed a traceability and for sterilization departments, called "S @ TIS Process". http://www.steam.fr/en/-Villard & Ph2 International: Villard is a French company created in 1947 at Le Mans. She is a in the manufacture of modular medical supplies and Its products are used by over 10,000 hospitals, clinics and retirement homes and France and in nearly 63 countries around the world. Ph2 International, created in 1994, joined the in 2018. This range offers products for prevention and through and http://www.villard.tm.fr/en/31-management-of-patient-medical-record-Sterigerms: The company deals with the management of DASRI waste in the hospital sector, clinics, laboratories as well as in diffuse environments. It offers a solution to treat dressings, syringes, sharps containers, sharp and sharp with Steribag, a barrier bag for on-site waste treatment.About Business France:is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France. It promotes France's companies, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and also runs the VIE international internship program.

Founded on January 1, 2015 through a merger between and the in France Agency, Business France has 1,500 personnel, both in France and in 70 countries throughout the world, who work with a network of public- and private-sector partners.

For further information, please visit: and youbuyfrance.com/in.

