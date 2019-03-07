Qure.ai Taps Former GE Healthcare Exec as Chief Commercial Officer

/ -- - will lead ai's global market expansion and adoption



ai (http://www. ai), a leading AI company, today announced has joined the company's New York office as (CCO). Chiranjiv brings significant commercial expertise to Qure.ai and will lead Qure.ai's global expansion and adoption across the ecosystem.

"Chiranjiv's track record of delivering growth in diverse geographies combined with his recent experience of leveraging the power of to deliver improved patient outcomes, is aligned to Qure.ai's key objectives," said Prashant Warier, of Qure.ai. "Over the last 3 years, we have been on a mission to deploy our solutions in the emerging markets, including a strong focus on Tuberculosis, the leading of mortality worldwide. Chiranjiv's global experience will help us reach new markets and drive adoption globally."Chiranjiv joins Qure.ai from where he spent 13 years in marketing and sales roles including his last role as the at GE Healthcare's division, where he led global marketing and commercial strategy for the business.

"I'm proud to join a team that has recently published its 5th peer reviewed journal publication in the last year, including the first AI publication in The Lancet. The data science teams from Qure.ai have also presented more than 20 scientific abstracts at leading Radiology conferences such as RSNA and ECR. While there are many building algorithms, the fact that we are one of the few AI healthcare that is backing up the with both academic and industry validations is proof of the quality of our solutions," said Chiranjiv Singh, Chief Commercial Officer, Qure.ai. "I see a huge opportunity for market creation and growth by understanding clinical needs and embedding Qure.ai solutions into user workflows to deliver maximum impact. I'm excited to be part of this journey to deliver value to patients and our "



Qure.ai's current solution portfolio consists of a CE-certified chest solution, qXR that can identify and localize 18+ abnormal findings on a chest qXR is now being used at 40+ sites globally, impacting 1000s of lives on a daily basis. Another solution, qER enables automated interpretation of 12+ critical findings on a head CT scan, helping prioritize the most critical cases for read by a radiologist.

Qure.ai's mission is to make healthcare affordable and accessible using the power of Qure.ai's can understand and interpret medical images with unprecedented accuracy and enable machines to perform routine diagnostics, thus improving and reducing costs.

Qure.ai was founded in 2016, with funding from Fractal Analytics, and has a team comprising computer scientists, deep learning experts, medical practitioners and bioinformaticians.

