Surjewala, Tanwar, Hooda condemn killing of Cong leader in Faridabad

leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and have strongly condemned the killing of in on Thursday and blamed the BJP government in for the "deteriorating law-and-order situation".

was shot dead in broad daylight by unknown assailants on Thursday, police said.

condemned the killing and said it reflects the "deteriorating law-and-order situation" in the state. The killing also evoked sharp reaction from the party's senior leaders in Haryana, who claimed that 'jungle raj' prevailed in the state.

"Law and order in has crumbled. Criminals are roaming freely and the common man is not feeling safe," said.

Surjewala, an MLA from Kaithal, alleged that "under BJP's rule, the state has become a hub of 'goonda raj' and organised crime".

" is in shambles. Criminals are calling the shots. For this situation, is to be blamed," he tweeted and demanded an independent inquiry into the killing.

In another tweet in Hindi, Surjewala wrote, "In Haryana, every day, three murders, five rapes and 10 kidnappings take place."



condemned the killing and alleged that 'jungle raj' prevails in Haryana.

Chaudhary, a of the state Congress, was parking his car outside a gym in sector nine in when the assailants fired 12-15 bullets at the vehicle from two sides, killing him on the spot, ACP Jaiveer Singh Rathi said.

Upon hearing the noise, people rushed to the site and Chaudhary was taken to where he was declared brought dead, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)