French MPs back bill giving online platforms 24 hours to remove hate speech

French MPs on Thursday backed a bill giving online platforms just 24 hours to remove hate speech or face hefty fines, the latest initiative in Europe to tackle online racism, anti-Semitism, sexism and homophobia.

Members of the lower house of parliament voted by 31 in favour to six against adopting the bill tabled by President Emmanuel Macron's party, which is modelled on a similar German law.

