Hope 'The Flood' helps cultivate compassion amid refugee crisis, says Lena Headey

Lena Heady's next is immigration drama "The Flood" and the hopes the makes the world more compassionate and understanding.

The actor, best known for playing Cersei Lannister in HBO's hit "Game of Thrones", plays Wendy in the film, a British deciding the fate of an asylum seeker.

"What I hope, personally, is we change 10 minds, or people reconsider how they feel about someone who has lost everything. Or maybe it will grow a bit more compassion, understanding, curiosity or bravery," told Variety.

The film's script has been penned by who drew material from real-life stories after she, and spent time volunteering in Calais, France, a refugee hotspot.

said Kingston's work is "a really smart take on what's happening", adding the deals with the widespread refugee crisis without preaching or being overtly political.

"I think it's a very quiet, strong bit of cinema and it's really honest about what's happening and how we are all responsible for it," she added.

The is also an for the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)