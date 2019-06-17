Jilted lover writes 'IS' message on mall posters; held

A man has been arrested from suburban for allegedly writing messages mentioning terror organisation, the IS, on the posters of a mall, police said Monday.

The accused, Ketan Ghodke, had also mentioned the mobile phone numbers of a woman and a man along with the messages that read: "gazva e hind, Dadar Siddhivinayak boom, is coming slipper cell is activated", said DCP Avinash Ambure.

Siddhivinayak is a famous temple of Lord Ganesh located in Prabhadevi area of Mumbai, which attracts lakhs of devotees.

The DCP said police contacted on the phone numbers and eventually found out that it was a mischief played by Ghodke to target the concerned woman with whom he had been in relationship for seven years.

"To teach her a lesson, Ghodke wrote the phone numbers of the woman and her boyfriend," Ambure said.

A case has been registered under section 505 (Punishment for statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Ghodke was arrested Sunday.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

Recently, a message praising the Islamic State, its head Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi, and 26/11 terror attack mastermind appeared on a pillar of a bridge in Uran near

Police suspect it to be a handiwork of some mischief- mongers as empty liquor bottles were found at the spot.

