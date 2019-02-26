JUST IN
Mizoram lodges complaint on Army presence along border areas

Press Trust of India  |  Aizawl 

The Mizoram government has lodged a complaint with the Defence and the Home ministries over the deployment of a large number of Indian troops along the Mizoram-Myanmar border without informing the state government, a senior official said Tuesday.

The complaint, lodged by state Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo, mentioned that law and order is a state subject and the Centre "should not take such steps" without informing the government, the official said.

"Even if the Centre sent the troops to meet the external challenges in the border areas... it should inform the state government," the complaint said.

