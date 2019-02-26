Mizoram lodges complaint on Army presence along border areas

The government has lodged a complaint with the Defence and the Home ministries over the deployment of a large number of Indian troops along the Mizoram- border without informing the state government, a senior said Tuesday.

The complaint, lodged by Lalnunmawia Chuaungo, mentioned that law and order is a state subject and the Centre "should not take such steps" without informing the government, the said.

"Even if the Centre sent the troops to meet the external challenges in the border areas... it should inform the state government," the complaint said.

