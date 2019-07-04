Fresh protests over disputed elections in Malawi

Several thousand people protested in Malawi's capital Lilongwe Thursday against the re-election of President Peter Mutharika, which they claim was fraudulent.

Police and soldiers were on duty as marchers headed towards parliament for a two-day vigil against the result of the May 21 presidential vote.

"This is the resolute commitment of every Malawian who wants to see justice roll in the offices, in the streets, in the corridors of power," Lazarus Chakwera, defeated presidential candidate for the opposition MCP, told the crowd.

"I join the same Malawians because I am one of the aggrieved." In Blantyre, the financial capital, protesters said they had been attacked and forced to disperse by people wearing T-shirts showing support for the ruling Progressive Democratic Party (DPP).

Gift Trapence of the Human Rights Defenders Coalition which organised the protests, accused DPP "thugs" of inciting violence.

"We are undeterred because we know that this is an attempt to distract us," Trapence said. "We have since taken up this issue with the police."



The latest protest follows a string of demonstrations which have often been broken up by police firing tear gas.

The election was marred by allegations of fraud. The opposition claims many results sheets were altered using correction fluid.

The two main opposition parties have challenged the vote outcome in the court.

Mutharika, leader of the DPP, held onto power by narrowly defeating Chakwera.

"Almost everyone in Malawi is saying that Peter Mutharika did not win the election," said MCP supporter Binton Banda. "I have come all the way from a rural village and I am not afraid to demonstrate.

