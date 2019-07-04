No meeting planned between India, Pak foreign ministers on sidelines of Commonwealth event: MEA

No meeting has been planned between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the sidelines of a conclave of foreign ministers of Commonwealth nations in London next week, a senior official said Thursday.

Jaishankar will travel to the UK to attend the conclave, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Replying to a question during a media briefing, he, however, said no bilateral meeting has been planned between Jaishankar and Qureshi on the sidelines of the Commonwealth event.

Pakistan is also a member of the Commonwealth and Qureshi is expected to attend the meeting of the foreign ministers of the grouping.

"Our foreign minister will be going to the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers' Meeting which will be in London... But, no meeting has been planned between him and the Pakistan's foreign minister," he said.

The Commonwealth meeting is scheduled for July 10.

Commonwealth of Nations is a grouping of 53 countries which were former territories of the British Empire.

