Fresh snowfall in U'khand; Nainital receives season's first

received the first snowfall of the season on Friday while Mussoorie, and other places located at a height of 2,000 metres and above in received fresh spells of snow, leaving the highways to Badrinath, and and over 60 rural roads blocked, officials said.

Areas around like Kilbury and China Peak had received snowfall earlier this month but the tourist town itself wore a thin sheet of white on Friday after receiving the season's first snowfall.

On the downside, a total of 64 rural motorable roads in the state were blocked by snow, officials of the here said.

The Rishikesh- national highway was clogged with snow from Sukhitop to Gangotri, while the Rishikesh- highway got blocked from Raditop to Yamunotri, they added.

Badrinath, Gairsain and Joshimath also received snowfall, which blocked the highway to the shrine, the officials said.

district was the worst hit where 24 roads were blocked due to snowfall, followed by the hill areas in district where 18 roads were blocked, they added.

While a light snowfall continued in Harsil, and Yamunotri, rain, accompanied by icy winds, swept the plains including the state capital, making it chillier, the officials said.

Intermittent snowfall in the higher reaches of also affected the power supply at a number of places, including Munsyari in district, Harsil, Gangotri, and Gangnani in district and Joshimath in district, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)