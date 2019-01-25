JUST IN
Business Standard

Parents thank JK Guv for responding to their child's plea

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

The father of a 10-year-old boy has thanked Governor Satya Pal Malik for responding to his son's complaint about power outage in their locality.

Thank you Jammu and Kashmir Governor, for acting on my son Haseef's innocent letter and intervening to ensure Zakura gets power as per schedule, tweeted the boy's father, Tasaduq Hussain, uploading his son's complaint on Twitter.

The man's tweet has gone viral on the micro-blogging site.

After receiving the boy's letter, the Governor directed Kashmir's Power Development Department to take immediate action and set things right in the locality.

First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 20:45 IST

