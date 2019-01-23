Over 100 Indian MSMEs to feature in Singapore export forum

Over 100 Indian firms will feature in the export forum during a business conclave here from Thursday that aims to promote India's export-oriented industries in the strategic ASEAN region.

The business forum along with an exhibition is being organised as part of the Week, showcasing India's favourites for the global markets -- ayurveda, cinema, food, lifestyle, handicrafts, literature, music, tourism and yoga.

"The forum aims to promote this very important export-oriented industries in the ASEAN region from which is a regional hub and gateway to the South East Asian markets," India's High to told

The (ASEAN) is a regional intergovernmental organisation comprising ten countries in Southeast Asia, which promotes intergovernmental cooperation and facilitates economic, political, security, military among others vital matters.

The ASEAN countries include Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, (Burma), Cambodia, and

Ashraf said that the Indian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) account for 45 per cent of total Indian exports and 40 per cent of the country's

"As such, it is important to promote enterprises from the MSME sector in export markets," Ashraf said.

Singapore Indian Chambers of Commerce and T Chandroo will address the Indian industries at the forum, which is held under the banner of "India-Singapore Trade: Sustainability, Strengths and Strategies Making it work for Smaller Businesses".

The of Federation of Indian Export Organisations, Ganesh Kumar Gupta, will give an insight into the wide range of exports available for the regional markets.

