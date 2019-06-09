'Frog wedding' performed in Karnataka to invoke rain gods

A marriage between two frogs was solemnised in to appease the rain gods and bring showers to the region.

The unconventional marriage was performed by Nagarika Samithi and at a hotel on Saturday.

The frogs--'Varun' from Kalsanka in and 'Varsha' from Kolalagiri in Kilinje-- were declared husband and wife in 'Simhalagna,' an auspicious hour at the unique marriage ceremony.

Nityananad Olakadu, who solemnised the marriage, said 'Mandooka Kalyanotsava' ritual was conducted to please the rain god.

Udupi district had not received rains of late and was experiencing severe water scarcity.

Earlier, the organisers took four frogs to the department of Zoology in Manipal.

After the zoologists identified the male and female frogs, two of them were singled out and taken out in a procession in a tricycle to for the marriage ceremony.

A volunteer offered 'Aarathi' to the amphibians and tied 'Karimani' and toe ring on the female frog, which was decked from head to toe.

Marriage invitation cards were also printed on the occasion and guests were asked to offer prayers to the rain god as an ideal gift to the newlyweds.

After the marriage, the frogs were released at Mannapalla in Manipal.

The wedding ceremony was followed by a feast, which was attended by hundreds of people including, members of women Bhajan troupes.

Olakadu said the ritual of marrying frogs seeking rains, was carried out for long and it was nothing unusual.

There is a strong belief that performing the marriage of frogs would result in rainfall, he said.

