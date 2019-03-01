India addresses OIC for the first time, says terrorism destroying lives, destabilising regions

In a major diplomatic achievement, for the first time addressed the OIC meeting on Friday here, and asserted that the war against terrorism, which was destabilising regions and putting the world at great peril, was not against any religion.

India's participation came despite strong demand by to rescind the invitation to to address the grouping of the (OIC) which was turned down by the host UAE, resulting in Pakistan's boycotting the plenary.

" and extremism bear different names and labels. It uses diverse causes. But in each case, it is driven by distortion of religion, and



a misguided belief in its power to succeed. The fight against is not a confrontation against any religion," Swaraj, who is the first Indian to address the meeting of the 57 Islamic countries, said.

Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, a in Indira Gandhi's cabinet who later became President, was invited to attend the conference in 1969 and then disinvited at Pakistan's instance after he arrived in the Moroccan capital. Since then, has been excluded from all OIC deliberations.

during her address read a verse from the Holy Koran which says 'La Ikrah fiddeen' -- Let there be no compulsion in religion.

"Just as Islam literally means peace, none of the 99 names of Allah mean violence. Similarly, every religion in the world stands for peace, compassion and brotherhood," she said.

"I carry the greetings of my and 1.3 billion Indians, including more than 185 million Muslim brothers and sisters. Our Muslims brothers and sisters are a microcosm of the diversity of itself," the minister said and asserted that "very few" Muslims in India have fallen prey to the poisonous propaganda of radical and extremist ideologies.

During her nearly 17-minute speech, she did not mention

Her remarks came amid heightened tension between India and following the killing of 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir's district by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Pakistan, a member of the OIC, had written a letter to the grouping demanding the withdrawal of the invitation to the plenary after New Delhi's counter-terror operations in Pakistan on February 26.

Swaraj said she is a of a land, that has been for ages a fountain of knowledge, a beacon of peace, a source of faiths and traditions, and home to religions from the world and now, one of the major economies of the world.

"They have diverse culinary tastes, myriad choices of traditional attire, and they maintain strong cultural and linguistic heritage of the regions they loved and have lived for generations. They practice their respective beliefs and live in harmony with each other and with their non-Muslim brethren," Swaraj said.

