FTII student, suspended for misbehaviour, goes missing

A third-year student of art direction at the (FTII) has gone missing after he was suspended for 'misbehaving' with a professor, the institute authorities said Saturday.

(31) and another student were suspended last month.

"We got to know about Kumar's disappearance on January 16 and immediately lodged a police complaint next day," said Bhupendra Kainthola, director,

As per the suspension letter dated December 21, Kumar and his classmate 'misbehaved' with Vikram Verma, of the art direction and production design department, on December 19.

Kumar was given 24 hours to apologise to the but as he did not respond, he was being suspended, it said.

of Deccan Gymkhana police station said a probe was on.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)