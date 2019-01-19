Unfit fodder leads to cattle deaths

: A village near here Saturday reported 17 deaths due to food poisoning from that was unfit for consumption, an said.

The animals were given bought by the villagers from the money they collected during a religious function recently.

Ten cows, six calves and a buffalo perished at different spots in Kaparda village on Saturday morning.

About 100 others were revived by veterinarians sent to the village, (Bilara) Mukesh Choudhary said.

He said most of the was not fit for consumption and triggered bloating of the animals' stomachs. As the started falling ill, the villagers took the fodder away from them.

The carcasses were disposed of away from the village after post-mortem examinations.

Choudhary said no case has been registered and no foul play suspected.

