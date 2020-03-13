Future to be decided after all leaders are released: Farooq Abdullah

Former chief minister and NC patron on Friday thanked parliamentarians who "fought for my freedom" from detention and said he will be able to take a decision on future only after other leaders are released.

"I am free... Hope others political leaders would be released soon. Thank all parliamentarians who fought for my freedom. Will be able to take decision on future only after other leaders are released," he said.

Abdullah was under detention since August 5 last year when the Centre abrogated the special status of and bifurcated it into two union territories. He was the first chief minister against whom the Public Safety Act was invoked.

The stringent Act was slapped against him on September 15, hours before the Supreme Court was to hear a petition by MDMK leader Vaiko who claimed that Abdullah was illegally detained.