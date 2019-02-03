JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

World heritage centre to be set up at Mayapur

'Gangster' Peppa back in China's good graces in Year of the Pig
Business Standard

FWICE issues six month non-cooperation directive to Alok Nath

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued a six-month non-cooperation directive to actor Alok Nath, who has been accused of rape by writer-director Vinta Nanda.

Ashoke Pandit, President of The Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), said the decision was taken after Nath "refused to participate" in the POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) inquiry.

"We have seriously taken the sexual harassment of our member director Vinta Nanda and shared it with the POSH committee, which investigated the complaint in the spirit of POSH Act and in compliance of principles of natural justice, equity and fair play," Pandit said in a statement.

"The committee in exercise of its power under POSH to summon a person for investigation had called Alok Nath. However, he refused to participate in the POSH inquiry despite three opportunities," he added.

The organisation said the actor has "blatantly challenged the ICC (Internal Complaints Committee) and defied the summons to attend before the ICC".

"Therefore, he has refused to cooperate with the mandate of IFTDA to provide secure work place for women. On recommendations of IFTDA's POSH Committee to mother body, FWICE has issued six months non-cooperation directive to the actor."

Last year, Nanda, best known for the hit '90s TV show "Tara", had accused Nath of raping her more than once 19 years ago. Besides Nanda, actor Sandhya Mridul also accused Nath of sexual harassment at an outdoor shoot years ago.

Nath, who has repeatedly denied the claims, has also filed defamation case against Nanda.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, February 03 2019. 16:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements