FWICE issues six month non-cooperation directive to Alok Nath

The Employees (FWICE) has issued a six-month non-cooperation directive to Nath, who has been accused of rape by writer- Vinta

Ashoke Pandit, of The (IFTDA), said the decision was taken after "refused to participate" in the POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) inquiry.

"We have seriously taken the of our member Vinta and shared it with the POSH committee, which investigated the complaint in the spirit of POSH Act and in compliance of principles of natural justice, equity and fair play," Pandit said in a statement.

"The committee in exercise of its power under POSH to summon a person for investigation had called However, he refused to participate in the POSH inquiry despite three opportunities," he added.

The organisation said the has "blatantly challenged the ICC (Internal Complaints Committee) and defied the summons to attend before the ICC".

"Therefore, he has refused to cooperate with the mandate of IFTDA to provide secure work place for women. On recommendations of to mother body, FWICE has issued six months non-cooperation directive to the "



Last year, Nanda, best known for the hit '90s TV show "Tara", had accused of raping her more than once 19 years ago. Besides Nanda, actor also accused Nath of at an outdoor shoot years ago.

Nath, who has repeatedly denied the claims, has also filed defamation case against

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)