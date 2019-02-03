Pakistan women's team beat WI by 12 runs in 3rd T20I

women's team Sunday notched up a 12-run win over in the third and final match to end its three-match T20 international series on a high.

Batting first, the home side rattled up a good total of 150 runs and than restricted the women's team to 138 for eight in the allotted 20 overs at the

The win came as a big relief for the Pakistani players as it was their first T20 international win over the after 2011/12 and ensured that the visitors didn't complete a clean sweep of the series.

The West Indies team had won the first two matches with the second one going into a super over decider.

The two teams now travel to to play a ODI series that is part of the ICC's qualifiers for

led the charge for with 53 runs, while Umaima Sohail (28) and Aliya Riaz (24 not out) contributed as well.

In reply, West Indies -- the former World T20 Champions -- struggled to get going against the spinners as only batted freely with 46 and made 26.

Spinners Anam Amin (3 for 34) and (2 for 21) shared the spoils for

The Pakistan Board managed to convince the West Indies board to send their women's team to after giving assurances of foolproof security round the clock.

West said her team was totally satisfied with the arrangements on the tour and urged other teams to start touring Pakistan again to help them get international back to the country.

"We would definitely like to come back to Pakistan to play again. I think other teams should also think about playing in Pakistan. I have enjoyed this short tour," she said.

"We got a bit of complacent and we stayed at same level in the series instead of moving up. I thought 150 was a good score by them and we should have gone harder at it.

