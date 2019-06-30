Gadchiroli blast case: Cops make another arrest, eight so far

Police have arrested one more person in connection with the May 1 naxal attack in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district in which 16 people, including 15 policemen, were killed.

With the arrest of Kailash Ramchandani (34), a resident of Kurkheda in Gadchiroli district on Saturday, the total number of persons in custody has risen to eight, Gadchiroli Police said in a release issued Sunday.

A local court remanded Ramchandani in police custody till July 12.

Police are now investigating the exact role of Ramchandani in the attack.

A total of 15 security personnel and one civilian were killed in an IED blast triggered by naxals in Jambhulkheda in the east Maharashtra district, around 140 kms from here.

Police had earlier arrested western sub-zonal chief of Maoists, Nirmala Kumari alias Narmadakka, and her husband Satyanarayan alias Kiran.

