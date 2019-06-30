JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Murder in Bandel: TMC strike affects life, one arrested

Aspiring CA held for duping people by creating fake website of Amazon
Business Standard

Gadchiroli blast case: Cops make another arrest, eight so far

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

Police have arrested one more person in connection with the May 1 naxal attack in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district in which 16 people, including 15 policemen, were killed.

With the arrest of Kailash Ramchandani (34), a resident of Kurkheda in Gadchiroli district on Saturday, the total number of persons in custody has risen to eight, Gadchiroli Police said in a release issued Sunday.

A local court remanded Ramchandani in police custody till July 12.

Police are now investigating the exact role of Ramchandani in the attack.

A total of 15 security personnel and one civilian were killed in an IED blast triggered by naxals in Jambhulkheda in the east Maharashtra district, around 140 kms from here.

Police had earlier arrested western sub-zonal chief of Maoists, Nirmala Kumari alias Narmadakka, and her husband Satyanarayan alias Kiran.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 30 2019. 22:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU