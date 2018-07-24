Gadkari kicks off work on Rs 35.8 billion road projects in Madhya Pradesh

Union roads on Tuesday laid the foundation stones for over Rs 35.8 billion of roads projetcs in the poll-bound

"More than 13,000 km roads worth Rs 5,000 crore (Rs 50 billion) have been built in the state by my ministry and the state. During the rule, contractors used to cut a sorry figure in building roads," Gadkar said inaugurating the upgraded Shivpuri-Guna, Guna-Biora, Lakhanadoan-Chhapara roads running into 188 km built at an investment of Rs 1,902-crore (Rs 19.02 billion).

The also laid the foundation stones of five national highway projects stretching 226 km at an investment of Rs 35.83 billion.

"The work on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which will pass through Jaipur, and Bhopal- and expressways will start soon," he said, adding land acquistion for these projects is being done by the state.

He said Rs 1 trillion worth of have been completed so far while Rs 1.5 trillion are underway.