Gadkari to inaugurate cable-stayed bridge over river Mandovi in Goa on Jan 27

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate a 5.1 km cable-stayed bridge over river Mandovi in Goa on January 27, the government said Friday.
The 2,50,000 tonnes heavy bridge, is designed to support and sustain burgeoning traffic in Panjim besides being an aesthetically pleasing landmark for tourism development in Goa.
Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the newly built four-lane, cable-stayed bridge over river Mandovi in Goa on Sunday, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.
It will facilitate routing of Mumbai bound traffic coming from Bangalore via Ponda route and Old Goa towards NH-17, bypassing the main Panjim City, the statement added.
Besides, it will also help to ease the bottlenecks caused at Panaji KTC Circle, and Panaji Entrance as the same route is currently being used by local traffic as well as NH-17 Highway bound traffic, it added.
About 66,000 vehicles use this route every day, leading to hours of congestion, especially during the peak tourist season in Goa.
