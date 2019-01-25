Gadkari to inaugurate cable-stayed bridge over river Mandovi in Goa on Jan 27

will inaugurate a 5.1 km cable-stayed bridge over in on January 27, the government said Friday.

The 2,50,000 tonnes heavy bridge, is designed to support and sustain burgeoning traffic in Panjim besides being an aesthetically pleasing landmark for tourism development in

for Road Transport & Highways, will inaugurate the newly built four-lane, cable-stayed bridge over in on Sunday, said in a statement.

It will facilitate routing of bound traffic coming from via Ponda route and Old Goa towards NH-17, bypassing the main Panjim City, the statement added.

Besides, it will also help to ease the bottlenecks caused at KTC Circle, and Entrance as the same route is currently being used by local traffic as well as bound traffic, it added.

About 66,000 vehicles use this route every day, leading to hours of congestion, especially during the peak tourist season in Goa.

