Gadkari to inaugurate, lay foundation for Rs 9,726 cr projs in Bihar Thursday

will inaugurate and lay foundation stone for projects worth Rs 9,726 crore in on Thursday, the government said.

These include highway projects worth Rs 6,900 crore.

" for Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for sixteen National Highways projects worth Rs 6,943.04 crore in Chhapra and tomorrow," the ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

Gadkari will also inaugurate/ lay foundation stone for several works under Namami Gange programme worth Rs 2,826 crore at these two places tomorrow, it said.

The two national highway projects to be inaugurated tomorrow at Chapra include two laning of 155 km road from Anishabad to Aurangabad to Hariharganj on NH-98 at a cost of Rs 738.5 crore and two laning of 73 km road from Chhapra to Revaghat and Muzaffarpur on NH-102 at a cost of Rs 398 crore, it added.

Gadkari will also lay the foundation stone for 8 NH projects in Chhapra, including four laning of 49 km road from Narainpur to Purnia on NH-131(A) at a cost of Rs 1,269 crore, construction of flyover in Kishanganj on NH-31 at a cost of Rs 129.2 crore and two laning of 64.2 km road on NH-527 (C) from Majhauli to Charaut at a cost of Rs 537.17 crore.

"At Madhepura, the will lay the foundation stone of two laning of 47.75 km road from Umagaon to Basopatti and Kalwahi on NH-227(L) and from Saharghat to Benipatti to Rahika on NH-227(J)at a cost of Rs 407.28 crore, two laning of 26.04 km road from Bideshwarsthan to Bheja on NH-527(A) at a cost of Rs 337 crore, two laning of 90 km road from Maheshkhoot to Saharsa and on NH-107 at a cost of Rs 645 crore and construction of 10.2 km long bridge along with approach road on river Kosi between Bheja and Bakor on NH-527(A) at a cost of Rs 984.29 crore," it said.

In addition, the minister will lay foundation stone for 14 Sewarage Infrastructure Projects worth Rs 2,785.23 crore and development of 8 ghats at a cost of Rs 22 Crore, besides inaugurating ghats in Sonepur at a cost of Rs 19.75 crore under Namami Gange programme.

