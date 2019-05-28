Gambhir seeks DDA help to prepare Yamuna Sports Complex for international, IPL matches

Newly elected East MP has approached the Development Authority for upgrade of infrastructure at the Complex so that international and IPL matches can be held here.

Gambhir, accompanied by BJP MLA OP Sharma, met the Development Authority (DDA) on Monday.

In the run up to the Lok Sabha polls, had said that he would work for promoting in east Delhi if he won.

Sharma said urged the DDA to develop infrastructure like floodlights, dressing rooms and stands at the ground of the Complex.

"Gambhir wants the cricket ground to be used for Ranji trophy, (IPL) series and international matches," he said.

The former won from the East Delhi seat, defeating Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely by a margin of over 3.91 lakh votes.

Gambhir also paid a courtesy visit to and discussed a range of issues with him, Sharma said.

