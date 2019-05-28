Integrated Core sells Rs 315 cr shares of ICICI Lombard via open market

Singapore-based Tuesday offloaded over 27 lakh shares of general insurer worth over Rs 315 crore through open market transactions.

According to the bulk deal data available with the NSE, Integrated Core sold 27.45 lakh shares for an estimated Rs 315.51 crore with the average price being Rs 1,149.16 per scrip.

However, the buyer could not be ascertained immediately.

In a separate transaction, bought over 54.60 lakh shares of firm worth Rs 140.98 crore.

Shares of General Insurance Company Tuesday ended at Rs 1,193.80 apiece on the NSE, up 6.84 per cent from their previous close, while Cadila Healthcare stock settled 6.95 per cent higher at Rs 261.95.

