Gammon Infra loss at Rs 80 cr in Dec quarter

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Gammon Infrastructure Projects Thursday posted a standalone loss of Rs 80.35 crore for the December 2018 quarter.

It had posted a standalone profit 'for the period from continuing operations' of Rs 7.24 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Gammon Infrastructure Projects said in a filing to the BSE.

The loss/profit is "for the period from continuing operations," the company said.

The standalone income during the October-December 2018 period dropped to Rs 8.30 crore, over Rs 67.84 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's operations constitute a single segment namely 'infrastructure development'.

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 19:30 IST

