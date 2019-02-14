Gammon Infra loss at Rs 80 cr in Dec quarter

-
Gammon Infrastructure Projects Thursday posted a standalone loss of Rs 80.35 crore for the December 2018 quarter.
It had posted a standalone profit 'for the period from continuing operations' of Rs 7.24 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Gammon Infrastructure Projects said in a filing to the BSE.
The loss/profit is "for the period from continuing operations," the company said.
The standalone income during the October-December 2018 period dropped to Rs 8.30 crore, over Rs 67.84 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's operations constitute a single segment namely 'infrastructure development'.
