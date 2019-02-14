VVIP chopper case: Court grants 7-day bail to Rajiv Saxena

A Thursday granted for seven days to Rajiv Saxena, arrested in the Rs 3,600-crore money-laundering case, and sought a detailed medical report on him from AIIMS within a week.

granted the relief to and directed him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh with two sureties of the like amount.

It also imposed certain conditions, including that would not leave the national capital without the permission of the court and he should not tamper with evidence or try to contact any witness.

It also asked him to join investigation as and when called by the investigating

"As per ED, the accused has fully cooperated during investigation and they have not opposed his application. Further detailed report regarding his medical condition from AIIMS is awaited. Considering the overall facts and circumstances, Rajeev is admitted in interim till February 22," the court said.

The (ED) told the court that the report submitted was not detailed enough and it did not contain his full medical history.

The court directed the Tihar jail authorities and the to send the necessary medical documents to AIIMS.

"Let copies of the complete examination report as submitted by the jail authority along with medical documents submitted by the be sent to AIIMS. The Director/Medical Superintendent, AIIMS, shall furnish detailed report regarding medical condition of the accused within seven days," the court said.

The of AIIMS submitted in the court that due to unavailability of Saxena's medical reports when he was admitted on February 12, it was not be possible to file his detailed medical report.

"Saxena was brought directly to AIIMS on February 12 at 8:30 pm and was examined by the and the casualty papers were handed over to the patient and were not retained by the hospital. Therefore it is not possible to submit any medical report without going through the casualty papers," the said.

The court has put up the matter for next hearing on February 22.

The court said that Saxena's medical report as submitted by the Tihar jail authorities showed that he was suffering from blood cancer and his WBC was 16,200 which is on the higher side.

"Medical examination conducted on February 11 by showed the WBC to be 14,500. There is rise in he WBC during 2-3 days," the court said.

In the previous hearing on Wednesday, the ED had said that it was not opposing Saxena's bail plea due to his medical condition and the fact that he was cooperating in the probe.

The court asked the appearing for the ED whether the bail was not being opposed on merits, to which he replied that he was relying only on Saxena's medical condition as he is suffering from leukemia.

Saxena had sought bail on medical grounds and told the court that he was suffering from a "heart disease" and "advanced-stage leukaemia" (blood cancer).

The court had on Wednesday directed the Institute of Medical Sciences to file a report on Saxena's medical condition.

It also asked the Tihar jail authorities to comply with the court's February 12 order in which it had directed the authorities to allow Saxena his necessary medicines and sleep apnea machine.

Saxena, who is in custody since January 31 after his deportation from Dubai, said in his bail plea that when all the other accused in the case, including Gautam Khaitan, Ritu Khaitan, S P Tyagi, and others were out on bail, there could be "no justification" to deny him the same relief.

Saxena, a of two Dubai-based firms - and Matrix Holdings, is one of the accused named in the chargesheet filed by ED in the case.

Christian Michel, former and directors and Bruno Spagnolini, former SP and Saxena's wife have also been named by the agency in the chargesheet.

The ED had alleged that in connivance with Khaitan, Saxena provided a global corporate structure for laundering illegal proceeds of the crime for payment to various political persons, bureaucrats and officials to influence the contract to supply 12 VVIP helicopters in favour of AgustaWestland.

Saxena was residing in Palm Jumeriah, and has been living in the UAE for last 26 years.

Maintaining that AgustaWestland had paid Euro 58 million as kickbacks through two Tunisia-based firms, ED has alleged that "these companies further siphoned off the said money in the name of consultancy contracts to M/s Interstellar Technologies Limited, and others which were further transferred to M/s and M/s Matrix Holdings Ltd, and others".

It was alleged by the probe agency that the two Dubai-based firms were the entities "through which the proceeds of crime have been routed and further layered and integrated in buying the immovable properties/ shares, among others" in this case.

On January 1, 2014, had scrapped the contract with Finmeccanica's British subsidiary AgustaWestland for supplying 12 AW-101 VVIP choppers to the IAF over alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of kickbacks of Rs 423 crore paid by it to secure the deal.

