JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Centre satisfied with SC order on who should control administrative services in Delhi: Officials

VVIP chopper case: Court grants 7-day bail to Rajiv Saxena
Business Standard

Sacrifices of our security personnel won't go in vain, says PM after Pulwama attack

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday termed the attack on CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama as despicable and asserted that the sacrifices of security personnel will not go in vain.

He also spoke with Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other top officials in the wake of the attack which left 30 CRPF personnel dead.

"Attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama is despicable. I strongly condemn this dastardly attack. The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain," he tweeted.

He said the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of those personnel killed in the attack. He also wished for the speedy recovery of those injured.

"Spoke to Home Minister Rajnath Singh Ji and other top officials regarding the situation in the wake of the attack in Pulwama," he said.

At least 30 CRPF personnel were killed in Pulwama district when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the bus they were travelling in.

This is one of the worst terror strikes in the state since the Uri attack in 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 19:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements