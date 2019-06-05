Gandhi memorial tree marks World Environment Day in UK

The planting of a tree to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary year of marked World Environment Day at the in on Wednesday.

Indian to the UK Ruchi Ghanashyam joined the university's Vice-Chancellor, Mark Spearing, and the of Southampton, Sue Blatchford, for the plantation ceremony on the grounds of its recently set up Centre for Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development.

"On this World Environment Day, we acknowledge the contribution that Mahatma Gandhi, as one of the world's first environmentalists, made to the cause of a clean environment that we are all working towards today," Ghanashyam said.

Anyone visiting the of the university will be able to see the tree, which has been described as a symbol of the strong relationship between and the UK.

"Without his contribution, wouldn't be one of the greatest powers in the world. I give enormous credit to Gandhi, particularly for his approach to achieving his aims of an independent India through peaceful means," Prof Spearing said.

The University of Southampton's was launched in March this year with a vision to create a globally recognised think-tank centre for innovation, knowledge transfer and capacity building.

"The Centre seeks to underpin excellence in research, education and enterprise, driven by common goals, shared values and partnerships. It provides a platform for our research leaders to come together with policy makers and business and industry partners to deliver and unlock the opportunities for policy change, inclusive economic growth, technology and sustainable development for India," the university said.

It added that the centre hopes to play a role in supporting India achieve its sustainable development goals and changing the world for the better.

World Environment Day, marked on June 5 every year, is the United Nations' designated day for encouraging worldwide awareness and action to protect the environment.

