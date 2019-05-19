47 per cent voter turnout till 1 PM in bypolls

Around 47 percent of the electorate had cast their votes in the by-polls to four Assembly constituencies in on Sunday till 1 PM, a senior official said.

The ruling AIADMK charged its rival DMK with luring voters with promise of money in Aravakurichi, even as the said any such complaints will be looked into.

According to available statistics for the voter turnout at 1 PM, the four constituencies-- Sulur, Aravakurichi, Ottapidaram (SC) and Thirupparankundram, had recorded a total voting percentage of 47.86 per cent, (CEO) told reporters here.

Aravakurichi topped the list with a turnout of 52.68 per cent, he said.

Meanwhile, M R Vijayabaskar alleged that the opposition DMK was luring voters by promising money.

When asked about this, Sahoo said no such formal complaint has been received so far and promised to look into it if a plaint was made.

Any issues relating to polling were being intimated to the officials concerned for immediate redressal, he said, adding polling was "free and fair without any problems."



Earlier, AIADMK had filed complaints against DMK, including charging the opposition party candidate in Aravakurichi with "wronful restraint" of voters and had sought action.

Brisk polling was also witnessed in the 13 polling booths where repolling was ordered for reasons, including alleged irregularities and technical issues.

These stations recorded 51.12 per cent voting till 1 PM, Sahoo said.

While bypolls to 18 of the total 22 vacant assembly seats were held on April 18, the rest go to hustings Sunday.

The outcome of the bypolls will decide the future of the as the ruling AIADMK would require a significant number of seats to remain in power.

It has a strength of 113 minus the in the 234-member house with 22 vacancies



The simple majority in the full house is 117.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)