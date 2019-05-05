Over 190 arrested from 'rave party' in Noida farm house

Over 190 people, including 31 women, were arrested from an alleged party organized in a farm house in late on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

The police team, which raided the farm house in Sector 135 on a tip-off, found alcohol and other intoxicants being served illegally at the party.

"We had got information about a party being held at the farm house. A raid was carried out late on Saturday night... 161 men and 31 women were held from the spot," Senior of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, said.

The entry fees for the party were kept at Rs 10,000 and the organizers used a pages to invite people and attract more participants, he added.

"Of the 31 women, nine were hired by the organizers to serve drinks. They were hired for Rs 1,000 but were given extra 10 per cent by the organizers on every bill," according to a press release by the

Five of the key organisers of the event have also been arrested. They were identified as Amit Tyagi, Kapil Singh, Pankaj Sharma, Adnaan, and

Police recovered 31 hookahs, 112 beer bottles, and 30 liquor bottles from the spot, and seized 31 cars, nine bikes and a laptop with a DJ system.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and a probe is underway, Krishna added.

