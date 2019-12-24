R Ashwin becomes highest wicket-taker of decade, Ganguly hails feat

BCCI President and former India skipper on Tuesday hailed for finishing the decade as the highest wicket-taker in international cricket but feels his achievement has not got the recognition it deserves.

Ganguly tweet came after International Cricket Council listed the top wicket takers of the decade.

Ashwin is on top with 564 scalps and is the only spinner in the list. England duo James Anderson and Stuart Broad followed him with 535 and 525 wickets respectively. New Zealand's Tim Southee (472) and Trent Boult (458) are fourth and fifth.

"Most international wickets for ashwin this decade @ashwinravi99 @bcci .. what an effort .. just get a Feeling it goes unnoticed at times .. super stuff .. (sic.)" Ganguly tweeted.

Ashwin lost his place in white-ball cricket in 2017 after the rise of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.