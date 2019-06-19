Showcause notice to Cong MLA for remarks against leadership

The in has issued a show cause notice to party MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal for his critical remarks against the party and its leadership, and sought an explanation from him within 10 days.

The notice, dated June 17, issued by the party's disciplinary action committee was released to the media here Wednesday.

It recalled that Rajagopal was served a show cause notice in September last year for using "unparliamentary and filthy language" against AICC (in-charge of Telangana), state and others.

The committee said disciplinary action would be initiated against if he fails to submit his explanation within 10 days.

Taking serious note of Rajagopal Reddy's comments, the disciplinary action committee Monday reported the matter to the high command.

Rajagopal Reddy, the MLA from Munugode near Nalgonda, had earlier hinted that he might join the BJP.

"The is in a difficult position, not only in Telangana, but the whole of

The country will progress under the BJP. The youth are with BJP. The party is the alternative to counter KCR ( K Chandrasekhar Rao)" he said Sunday.

He has blamed state congress N Uttam Kumar Reddy and AICC in-charge of party affairs in R C Khuntia for allegedly not being able to provide effective leadership.

The Congress in is already faced with a crisis following the merger of 12 party MLAs with the ruling

