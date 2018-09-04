Garland's stolen ruby slippers from 'Wizard of Oz' are found

Federal authorities say they have recovered a pair of sequined slippers worn by in "The Wizard of Oz" that were stolen from a museum in her northern hometown 13 years ago.

The slippers were taken from the Museum in in August 2005 by someone who climbed through a window and broke into the small display case.

The shoes were insured for USD 1 million. offered an initial USD 250,000 reward, and a fan in offered another USD 1 million in 2015.

The FBI planned to announce details of how the shoes were found at a conference Tuesday.

The Police were due to attend.

The slippers had been on loan to the museum from

Three other pairs that Garland wore in the movie are held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, the and a

The slippers are key in the 1939 movie. After mysteriously landing in the colourful after a tornado hit her farm in Kansas, Garland's character, Dorothy, has to click the heels of her slippers three times and repeat "there's no place like home" to return.

The shoes are made from about a dozen different materials, including wood pulp, silk thread, gelatin, plastic and glass. Most of the colour comes from sequins, but the bows of the shoes contain red glass beads.

The genre-busting presented in black and white, and colour was a box office smash and won multiple Academy Awards, including for best picture and best cinematography.

Garland, who was born Frances Gumm, lived in Grand Rapids, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) north of Minneapolis, until she was four-and-a-half, when her family moved to

She died of a barbiturate overdose in 1969. The Museum, which opened in 1975 in the house where she lived, says it has the world's largest collection of Garland and memorabilia.

