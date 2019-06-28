Gaurav Gill bids for 7th INRC title

: The all-new Champions Yacht Club-FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship got off to an explosive start here Friday, with a record number of cars led by veteran driver Gaurav Gill squaring up for an epic face-off.

A total of 51 top rallyists, fielded by five major teams, including 19 by Team Champions, and many privateers, took off to set the tone for an exciting season.

The clashes began with a Super Special Stage at the MMRT.

It's a new beginning for three-timeC and six-time INRC champion Gill too as he made the shift from MRF to JK Tyre in the hope of conquering new frontiers.

The Mahindra Adventure driver, with Musa Sherif by his side, will be competing in a new car, the XUV300, adding a new dimension to the competition.

"I am looking forward to this season as I will not only be in a new car, but also on new tyres," Gill said.

The South India Rally, Round 1 of the INRC will see the teams fight it out over a total distance of 298.70 kms, with as many as 117.33 kms earmarked for 11 special stages on gravel and dirt tracks.

After the SSS on Day 1, Day 2 and Day 3 will see five stages each.

