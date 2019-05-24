Gayatri Gopichand moves into last eight

: Top-seed P Gayatri Gopichand of Telangana moved into the last eight of the girls under-19 event in the Microplex Global and Yonex Sunrise All-India Junior Ranking Tournament here Friday with a hard fought win over of

In the pre-quarterfinals, the 16-year-old daughter of Indian Pullela Gopichand, faced a stiff challenge from the lass, before posting a 22-20, 21-16 win.

She had earlier eased past Prerana Alvekar of Maharasthra 21-11, 21-13.

girl made short work of Riya Kunjir (Maharashtra) 21-12, 21-11 to make it to the last eight.

The host players had a mixed day with as three moved into the last 32 in the boys singles, while Tamil Nadu's best bet Sankar Muthusamy (No.12 seed) bowed out, losing to Tejas Kallolkar of 19-21 21-10 18-21.

Fourth-seed Sathish Kumar of outplayed Siddharta Mishra (UP) 21-11, 21-12 in a round of 32 match.

Results: Girls under-19 singles (round of 16): Gayathri Gopichand (TS-X1) bt (Del) 22-20, 21-16.

Round of 32: Gayatri Gopichand bt Prerana Alvekar 21-11, 21-13; bt (Jharkhand) 22-20, 21-17; Smit Toshniwal (Mah-X7) bt 23-21, 21-15;Nivetha M (TN X-14) bt Adya Parashar (Del) 21-15,21-19.

Malvika Bansod (AAI-X3) bt 21-10, 15-21, 21-18; Aditi Bhatt (UTR-X12) bt (Chd) 21-14, 20-22, 22-20; (Ker) bt Amolika Singh (X6) 22-20, 16-21, 21-16; Aashi Rawat (Del-X16) bt S Winona (TN) 21-14, 21-11.

Boys under-19 (Round of 32): Jaiditya (CG) bt (Assam) 21-19, 21-12; bt Sankar Muthusamy 21-19, 10-21, 21-18; Aakash Yadav (Del-X5) bt Kaveen Dharanirajan (TN) 21-13, 21-18; Pranav (TS-X16) bt (Mah) 21-14, 21-14; Sai Charan Koya (AP-X3) bt (MP) 21-17, 21-13.

Siddhanth Gupta (TN-X10) bt Tukum Laa (ANP) 21-16, 21-12; Rithvik Sanjeevi S bt Dhruv Rawat (UTR-X7) 23-21, 20-22, 21-9;Bidyasagar Salam (14) bt Ravi (Har) 13-21, 21-10, 24-22; D Sarath (AP-X9) bt (MP) 21-13, 21-17; M Tharun (TS-X6) bt Afraz Mohamed (TN) 21-13, 21-10; K Govind (Ker) bt 21-6, 21-12; K Sathish Kumar (TN-X4) bt Siddhartha Mishra (UP) 21-11, 21-12.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)