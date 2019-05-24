Top seed Gayatri struggles, third seed Malvika eases into quarters

-
-
Top seed P Gayatri Gopichand of Telangana beat Khushi Gupta of Delhi to enter quarter-finals at the Yonex All-India Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament here Friday.
The daughter of India coach Pullela Gopichand was stretched all the way by the unseeded Khushi 22-20 21-16.
Third seed Malvika Bansod of Airports Authority of India and Chennai's Akshaya Arumugam had comparatively easier rounds, getting the better of No 12 seed Aditi Bhatt of Uttarakhand and Riya Kunjir of Maharashtra. Malvika won 21-19 21-11 while an impressive Akshaya romped home with a 21-12, 21-11 victory.
