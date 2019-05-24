Top seed Gayatri struggles, third seed Malvika eases into quarters

Top seed P Gayatri Gopichand of Telangana beat Khushi Gupta of to enter quarter-finals at the Yonex All- Junior Ranking Tournament here Friday.

The daughter of was stretched all the way by the unseeded Khushi 22-20 21-16.

Third seed Malvika Bansod of Airports Authority of and Chennai's Akshaya Arumugam had comparatively easier rounds, getting the better of No 12 seed Aditi Bhatt of Uttarakhand and Riya Kunjir of Malvika won 21-19 21-11 while an impressive Akshaya romped home with a 21-12, 21-11 victory.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)