Gayatri Gopichand begins campaign with easy win in Junior Ranking Badminton

Top seed P Gayatri Gopichand of began her campaign in the All- Junior Ranking tournament in style with a facile 21-15, 21-15 victory over Khushi Thakkar of here Thursday.

The 16-year-old daughter of showed deft touch and plenty of confidence as she quelled the challenge of Thakkar, who made it to the main draw of the Under-19 girls singles by getting a bye and winning her next two rounds.

The second seed Aakarshi Kashyap of (AAI) and the Under-19 Boys Singles top seed Priyanshu Rajawat of Madhya Pradesh, however, pulled out of the competition, opening up the field for the lower seeds.

In the boys' category, Manipur's Maisnam Meiraba (No. 2) and Andhra Pradesh's Sai Charan Koya (No. 3) will now be the favourites.

Most of the top seeds, meanwhile, registered comprehensive victories to enter the second round of the main draw.

Third seed Malvika Bansod of AAI and No. 7 Smit Toshniwal (Maharashtra) beat (Karnataka) 21-9 21-8 and (Maharashtra) 21-11 21-12 respectively.

Aditi Bhatt of Uttarakhand beat Sreshta Reddy K 21-8 21-15 while Nivetha M of defeated Akanksha Matte 21-9 21-14.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)