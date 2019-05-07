Gayle named West Indies vice-captain for World Cup

Explosive opener has been named of the team for the World Cup, beginning May 30 in the UK.

Gayle, who is set to retire from ODIs after his fifth appearance, is in top form going into the tournament, having scored close to 500 runs in the IPL. He was also in devastating form in the home series against England, hitting two hundreds and as many half-centuries in the five-match series.

"It is always an honour to represent the in any format and this for me is special," Gayle said after being named Jason Holder's deputy on Monday.

Gayle is a former who last led the regional side in June 2010.

"As a senior player, it is my responsibility to support the and everyone else in the team. This will probably be the biggest World Cup, so there will be great expectations and I know we will do very well for the people of the West Indies," said the 39-year-old, who has amassed 10151 runs in 289 ODIs at 38.16.

It was also announced that Shai Hope will be the in the on-going tri-series in involving the hosts and

"It's a tremendous honour to be appointed for this series here in Ahead of this tournament, I was asked to take on this role and I was happy to accept. Anything I'm asked to do for West Indies I'm always happy and willing to put my hand up, so this is great," said Hope.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)