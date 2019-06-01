JUST IN
Gehlot approves Rs 564-cr drinking water project for Prithviraj Nagar in Jaipur

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a Rs 564-crore drinking water project for Prithviraj Nagar in Jaipur, officials said Saturday.

Work orders for the project will be released by October this year, an official release read.

Under the project, several colonies under Prithviraj Nagar will be linked with the water supply line by the public health and engineering department .

First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 21:20 IST

