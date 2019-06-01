Man sets girl on fire for rejecting his advances

A 17-year-old girl was set ablaze allegedly by a man after she rejected his advances at in Odisha's district, police said Saturday.

The girl, a second-year engineering (diploma) student, suffered critical burn injuries, they said.

The accused Gopi Khemundu, of Ganjana village, was obsessed with the girl and angry after she turned down his proposal, said

The girl was staying at a rented accommodation with her friends in and the accused attacked her there Friday afternoon, the SDPO said.

He was carrying a bottle of petrol and set her on fire, Behera said.

"It was a pre-planned attack," the said.

The girl was immediately rushed to and Hospital here and later shifted to and Hospital at Berhampur after her condition deteriorated.

"Separate teams have been formed and efforts are on to nab the culprit who fled soon after committing the crime," the SDPO added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)