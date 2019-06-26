Geospatial should be recognised as a sector: Surveyor general

of India, the country's principal mapping agency, has asked the to recognise geospatial as a sector or a sub-sector.

Speaking at an event, of Lt Gen. said geospatial is not recognised as a sector like power, and telecom.

Geospatial is the mother of all these sectors because without geospatial information, not even a single sector can come up but it has been ignored, he said.

"Now we have taken up the case with the and we are trying to push forward so that geospatial is recognised as a sector. We are trying to make a case whereby geospatial is recognised either as a sector or a sub-sector," he added.

The of India, he said, is also trying to recognise the job roles.

He further said that the of is also working on a licence bill.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)