Geospatial should be recognised as a sector: Surveyor general

Survey of India, the country's principal mapping agency, has asked the Ministry of Skill Development to recognise geospatial as a sector or a sub-sector.
Speaking at an ASSOCHAM event, Surveyor General of India Lt Gen. Girish Kumar said geospatial is not recognised as a sector like power, mining and telecom.
Geospatial is the mother of all these sectors because without geospatial information, not even a single sector can come up but it has been ignored, he said.
"Now we have taken up the case with the Ministry of Skill Development and we are trying to push forward so that geospatial is recognised as a sector. We are trying to make a case whereby geospatial is recognised either as a sector or a sub-sector," he added.
The Survey of India, he said, is also trying to recognise the job roles.
He further said that the Survey of India is also working on a surveyor licence bill.
